Oppo Realme 5s

Oppo Realme 5s
Display
57
Performance
38
Battery
87
Camera
62
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 5s
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%
Max. Brightness
487 nits
53

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
38

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1377
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1379
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142332
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175493
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:55 hr
Talk (3G)
46:40 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 5s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.2 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 5s may differ by country or region

