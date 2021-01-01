Oppo Realme 5s Display 57 Performance 38 Battery 87 Camera 62 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 5s

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% Max. Brightness 487 nits

53 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

38 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 5s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1377 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5392 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1379 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 142332 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 175493 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking - 276th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 6

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 21:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:55 hr Talk (3G) 46:40 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 4th place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 5s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4208 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 5s may differ by country or region