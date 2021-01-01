Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 6i: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 6i

Oppo Realme 6i
Display
59
Performance
42
Battery
90
Camera
62
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 6i
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4%
PWM Not detected
Response time 31 ms
Contrast 1992:1
Max. Brightness
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
42

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1815
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5852
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
202372
AnTuTu 8 Results - 230th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0
OS size 16 GB
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
34:59 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 6i
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
77

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 6i may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (89 votes)

