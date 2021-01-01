Oppo Realme 6i Display 59 Performance 42 Battery 90 Camera 62 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% Display tests RGB color space 93.4% PWM Not detected Response time 31 ms Contrast 1992:1 Max. Brightness 521 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

42 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1815 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5852 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 389 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1314 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 202372 AnTuTu 8 Results - 230th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 16 GB

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:17 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 29:59 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:55 hr Talk (3G) 34:59 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 1st place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 6i Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

77 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

