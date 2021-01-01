Oppo Realme 6S Display 72 Performance 57 Battery 78 Camera 63 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 6S

72 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Max. Brightness 477 nits

51 Design and build Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

57 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 6S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76MC4 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2618 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7813 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 272504 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating - 176th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI 1.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 6S Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 6S may differ by country or region