Oppo Realme 6S

Oppo Realme 6S
Display
72
Performance
57
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 6S
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
51

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
57

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 6S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2618
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7813
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1719
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272504
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 6S
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 6S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (67 votes)

