Oppo Realme 7 Display 74 Performance 58 Battery 88 Camera 62 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 7

74 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.3% Response time 28 ms Contrast 955:1 Max. Brightness 520 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

58 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1677 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 286713 AnTuTu 8 Results - 158th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 14 GB

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:35 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:56 hr Talk (3G) 35:38 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 22nd place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 7 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA: 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 7 may differ by country or region