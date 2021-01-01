Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 7: specifications and benchmarks

Display
74
Performance
58
Battery
88
Camera
62
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 7
74

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3%
Response time 28 ms
Contrast 955:1
Max. Brightness
520 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
58

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1677
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
286713
AnTuTu 8 Results - 158th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
OS size 14 GB
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
35:38 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 7
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA: 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (88 votes)

