Oppo Realme 7
Display
74
Performance
58
Battery
88
Camera
62
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 7
74
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|Response time
|28 ms
|Contrast
|955:1
Max. Brightness
520 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1677
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
286713
AnTuTu 8 Results - 158th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|14 GB
88
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
35:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 22nd place
62
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA: 850/900/2100
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 7 may differ by country or region