Oppo Realme 7 5G Display 81 Performance 60 Battery 92 Camera 62 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced November 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 7 5G

81 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display tests RGB color space 98.6% Response time 18 ms Contrast 710:1 Max. Brightness 562 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

60 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 7 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 591 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1794 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 318405 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 138th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 18 GB

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:06 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:03 hr Talk (3G) 35:38 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 17th place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 7 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network HSDPA 800/850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 66 5G support Yes

73 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 7 5G may differ by country or region