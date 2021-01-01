Oppo Realme 7 Pro Display 73 Performance 59 Battery 85 Camera 61 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD

73 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.3% PWM 123 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 580 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

56 Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 561 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1804 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 277664 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 171st place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 15 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:10 hr Talk (3G) 35:48 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 19th place

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 7 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support Yes

89 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

