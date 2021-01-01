Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 8 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 8 5G

Display
76
Performance
61
Battery
85
Camera
57
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 8 5G
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
480 nits
53

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
61

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1922
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
301695
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 8 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

