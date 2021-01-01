Oppo Realme 8s 5G Display 74 Performance 75 Battery 85 Camera 57 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 228 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 8s 5G

74 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% Max. Brightness 603 nits

56 Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

75 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 642 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2580

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 8s 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B5/B7/B8/B28A 5G support Yes

72 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 228 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8s 5G may differ by country or region