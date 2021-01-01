Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 8s 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 8s 5G

Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Display
74
Performance
75
Battery
85
Camera
57
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 228 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
74

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
603 nits
56

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
75

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2580
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 8s 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B5/B7/B8/B28A
5G support Yes
72

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 228 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8s 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

