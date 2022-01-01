Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
Display
79
Performance
65
Battery
85
Camera
56
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
79
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
478 nits
46
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
65
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
526613
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating - 153rd place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 27 min)
56
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHZ)
|5G support
|Yes
57
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition may differ by country or region