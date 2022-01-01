Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
Display
79
Performance
65
Battery
85
Camera
56
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
478 nits
46

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
65

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
526613
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 27 min)
56

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHZ)
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
