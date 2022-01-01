Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Display 79 Performance 65 Battery 85 Camera 56 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 478 nits

46 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

65 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 5G Speed Edition in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 764 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2808 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 526613 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating - 153rd place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 27 min)

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHZ) 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition may differ by country or region