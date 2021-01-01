Oppo Realme C11 Display 59 Performance 28 Battery 78 Camera 47 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% Max. Brightness 477 nits

49 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%

28 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 890 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4091 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 979 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 108384

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C11 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

