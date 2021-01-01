Oppo Realme C11
Display
59
Performance
28
Battery
78
Camera
47
NanoReview score
52
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
59
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
28
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
890
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4091
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
979
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108384
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
47
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 850/900/2100
|4G network
|LTE 38/40/41
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C11 may differ by country or region