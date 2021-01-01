Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C12: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C12

Oppo Realme C12
Display
59
Performance
26
Battery
78
Camera
49
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C12
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Max. Brightness
414 nits
49

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
26

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4101
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
990
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108100
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:35 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C12
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B38/40/41(2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C12 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (6 votes)

