Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C15
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7%
Max. Brightness
414 nits
54

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
88.7%
24

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
992
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
112172
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C15
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/8/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced July 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C15 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (10 votes)

