Oppo Realme C15 Display 59 Performance 24 Battery 85 Camera 55 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced July 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 162 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% Max. Brightness 414 nits

54 Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 88.7%

24 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 992 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 112172

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C15 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/8/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced July 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 162 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C15 may differ by country or region