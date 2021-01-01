Oppo Realme C2 Display 55 Performance 22 Battery 67 Camera 46 NanoReview score 47 Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 111 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C2

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 276 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 80%

51 Design and build Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 80%

22 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 891 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3722 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 153 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 661 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75052 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 78272

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6 Lite

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C2 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 111 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C2 may differ by country or region