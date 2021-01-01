Oppo Realme C21 Display 60 Performance 25 Battery 70 Camera 53 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C21

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% Max. Brightness 455 nits

51 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.8%

25 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 998 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 110528

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging No

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C21 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B38/40/41(2535-2655MHz) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C21 may differ by country or region