Oppo Realme C21

Display
60
Performance
25
Battery
70
Camera
53
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C21
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8%
Max. Brightness
455 nits
51

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.8%
25

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
998
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110528
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging No
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C21
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B38/40/41(2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C21 may differ by country or region

