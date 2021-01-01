Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C21Y: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C21Y

Oppo Realme C21Y
Display
59
Performance
34
Battery
70
Camera
50
NanoReview score
54
Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C21Y
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Max. Brightness
403 nits
50

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
34

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T610
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 614 MHz
FLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1309
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
195314
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C21Y
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C21Y may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

