Oppo Realme C25s

Oppo Realme C25s
Display
62
Performance
39
Battery
85
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C25s
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Max. Brightness
571 nits
50

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
39

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1376
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 4:10 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C25s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C25s may differ by country or region

