Oppo Realme C25s Display 62 Performance 39 Battery 85 Camera 60 NanoReview score 61 Category Budget Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 169 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C25s

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% Max. Brightness 571 nits

50 Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%

39 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 394 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1376

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 70 min) Full charging time 4:10 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C25s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 169 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C25s may differ by country or region