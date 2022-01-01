Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C25Y: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C25Y

Display
59
Performance
34
Battery
78
Camera
54
NanoReview score
56
Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C25Y
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8%
PWM 176 Hz
Response time 37 ms
Contrast 935:1
Max. Brightness
402 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
50

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
34

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T610
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 614 MHz
FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1270
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
224577
CPU 73473
GPU 43616
Memory 43837
UX 62704
Total score 224577
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI R
OS size 18 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:56 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C25Y
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B38/B40/B41 (2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C25Y may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Write a comment

