Oppo Realme C25Y Display 59 Performance 34 Battery 78 Camera 54 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C25Y

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 92.8% PWM 176 Hz Response time 37 ms Contrast 935:1 Max. Brightness 402 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

50 Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%

34 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 614 MHz FLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1270 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 224577 CPU 73473 GPU 43616 Memory 43837 UX 62704 Total score 224577

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI R OS size 18 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 1:56 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C25Y Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B38/B40/B41 (2535-2655MHz) 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C25Y may differ by country or region