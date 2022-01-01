Oppo Realme C25Y
59
34
78
54
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C25Y
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|RGB color space
|92.8%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|Response time
|37 ms
|Contrast
|935:1
Max. Brightness
402 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T610
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1270
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
224577
|CPU
|73473
|GPU
|43616
|Memory
|43837
|UX
|62704
|Total score
|224577
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI R
|OS size
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|1:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B38/B40/B41 (2535-2655MHz)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C25Y may differ by country or region