Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C3: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C3

Oppo Realme C3
Display
58
Performance
37
Battery
78
Camera
51
NanoReview score
55
Category Budget
Announced February 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C3
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
37

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173132
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM realme UI 1.0
OS size 11.7 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C3
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (75 votes)

Competitors

1. Honor 10 Lite vs Realme C3
2. Redmi Note 8 vs Realme C3
3. Realme 5 vs Realme C3
4. A5 (2020) vs Realme C3
5. Redmi 8A vs Realme C3
6. Redmi 8 vs Realme C3
7. Galaxy A01 vs Realme C3
8. Realme 5i vs Realme C3
9. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme C3
10. Realme 6 vs Realme C3

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish