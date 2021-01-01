Oppo Realme C3 Display 58 Performance 37 Battery 78 Camera 51 NanoReview score 55 Category Budget Announced February 2020 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C3

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% Max. Brightness 477 nits

49 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

37 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1249 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 173132 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 283rd place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM realme UI 1.0 OS size 11.7 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C3 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2020 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C3 may differ by country or region