Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C31: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C31

Oppo Realme C31
Display
58
Performance
31
Battery
70
Camera
49
NanoReview score
54
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C31
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 48 ms
Contrast 1033:1
Max. Brightness
395 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
51

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
31

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1330
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
210705
CPU 67603
GPU 22171
Memory 61955
UX 58129
Total score 210705
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C31
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100MHz
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8
5G support No
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C31 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Realme C31 or Redmi 9A
2. Realme C31 or Galaxy M12
3. Realme C31 or Galaxy F12
4. Realme C31 or Realme C21
5. Realme C31 or Redmi 10
6. Realme C31 or Poco C31
7. Realme C31 or Realme C21Y
8. Realme C31 or Realme Narzo 50i
9. Realme C31 or Moto G22
10. Realme C31 or Realme C35

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish