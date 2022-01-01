Oppo Realme C31 Display 58 Performance 31 Battery 70 Camera 49 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 48 ms Contrast 1033:1 Max. Brightness 395 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

51 Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

31 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1330 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 210705 CPU 67603 GPU 22171 Memory 61955 UX 58129 Total score 210705 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C31 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100MHz 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8 5G support No

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

