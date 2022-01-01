Oppo Realme C31
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C31
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|48 ms
|Contrast
|1033:1
Max. Brightness
395 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1330
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
210705
|CPU
|67603
|GPU
|22171
|Memory
|61955
|UX
|58129
|Total score
|210705
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 850/900/2100MHz
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/8
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
