Oppo Realme C3i

Oppo Realme C3i
Display
59
Performance
34
Battery
78
Camera
49
NanoReview score
55
Category Budget
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C3i
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
55

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
34

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1248
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
174293
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C3i
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network HSDPA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C3i may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

