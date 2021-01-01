Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master

Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
Display
91
Performance
93
Battery
84
Camera
68
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 428 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
91

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
800 nits
83

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
93

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3021
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
712784
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (96% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:59 hr
Talk (3G)
27:49 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Explorer Master
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 428 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Explorer Master may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

