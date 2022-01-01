Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Display 85 Performance 83 Battery 81 Camera 65 NanoReview score 78 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021

Full specifications

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 413 nits

54 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

83 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1006 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3070 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 727030 CPU 198447 GPU 239610 Memory 128969 UX 159361 Total score 727030 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 51st place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 2T Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network CDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz) 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

