Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
Display
85
Performance
83
Battery
81
Camera
65
NanoReview score
78
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
413 nits
54

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
83

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
727030
CPU 198447
GPU 239610
Memory 128969
UX 159361
Total score 727030
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 2T
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network CDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz)
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2T may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

