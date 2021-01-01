Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT2

Display
90
Performance
88
Battery
85
Camera
70
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT2
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1290 nits
62

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
88

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3252
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT2
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

