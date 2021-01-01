Oppo Realme GT2 Display 90 Performance 88 Battery 85 Camera 70 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1290 nits

62 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) Waterproof No Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

88 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1124 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3252

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT2 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

