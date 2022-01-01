Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
Display
88
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
70
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
88
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
80
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
97
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1050095
|CPU
|269475
|GPU
|437498
|Memory
|176341
|UX
|176240
|Total score
|1050095
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores - 10th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 Explorer Master may differ by country or region