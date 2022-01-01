Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
Display
88
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
70
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
80

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
97

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1050095
CPU 269475
GPU 437498
Memory 176341
UX 176240
Total score 1050095
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT2 Explorer Master
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 Explorer Master may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
2. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
3. OnePlus 9RT vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
4. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
5. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish