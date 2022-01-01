Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master Display 88 Performance 97 Battery 84 Camera 70 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

80 Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%

97 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1293 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4205 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1050095 CPU 269475 GPU 437498 Memory 176341 UX 176240 Total score 1050095 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores - 10th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13"

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 Explorer Master may differ by country or region