Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Display
80
Performance
59
Battery
85
Camera
60
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
80

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Max. Brightness
478 nits
52

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
322902
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network HSDPA 800/850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 66
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

