Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Display
80
Performance
59
Battery
85
Camera
60
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
80
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
Max. Brightness
478 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
59
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
322902
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 800/850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 66
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may differ by country or region