Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Announced February 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 213 USD

80 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Max. Brightness 478 nits

52 Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 527 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1766 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 322902

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network HSDPA 800/850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 66 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 213 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

