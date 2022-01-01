Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme Narzo 50: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme Narzo 50

Oppo Realme Narzo 50
Display
79
Performance
46
Battery
78
Camera
58
NanoReview score
65
Category Budget
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Max. Brightness
479 nits
53

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
46

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
335450
CPU 101233
GPU 81845
Memory 71005
UX 81769
Total score 335450
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 50
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41(2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Moto G40 Fusion or Realme Narzo 50
2. Realme Narzo 30 or Realme Narzo 50
3. Redmi 10 or Realme Narzo 50
4. Realme 8i or Realme Narzo 50
5. Redmi Note 11 or Realme Narzo 50
6. Realme Narzo 50A or Realme Narzo 50
7. Poco M4 Pro 5G or Realme Narzo 50
8. Realme Narzo 50i or Realme Narzo 50
9. Realme 9i or Realme Narzo 50
10. Poco M4 Pro or Realme Narzo 50
11. Realme C35 or Realme Narzo 50
12. T1 5G or Realme Narzo 50

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish