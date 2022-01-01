Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Display 79 Performance 46 Battery 78 Camera 58 NanoReview score 65 Category Budget Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 50

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Max. Brightness 479 nits

53 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

46 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1669 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 335450 CPU 101233 GPU 81845 Memory 71005 UX 81769 Total score 335450 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 50 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41(2535-2655MHz) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 may differ by country or region