Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

53 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

58 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 820 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2323 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 428148 CPU 117319 GPU 125311 Memory 70576 UX 112393 Total score 428148 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 31 min) Full charging time 1:23 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41(2515-2675) 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

