Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
Display
80
Performance
58
Battery
84
Camera
67
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
53

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
58

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2323
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
428148
CPU 117319
GPU 125311
Memory 70576
UX 112393
Total score 428148
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:23 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41(2515-2675)
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Write a comment

