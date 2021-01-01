Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme Narzo 50A: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme Narzo 50A

Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
Display
61
Performance
35
Battery
85
Camera
55
NanoReview score
59
Category Budget
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 121 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Max. Brightness
470 nits
50

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
35

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1327
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
214931
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min)
Full charging time 3:59 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 50A
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B8/B38/B40/B41(2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 50A may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

