Oppo Realme Narzo 50i Display 59 Performance 25 Battery 65 Camera 45 NanoReview score 50 Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% Max. Brightness 397 nits

50 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 80.8%

25 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Memory RAM size 2, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 990 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 122231

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme Go UI

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging No Full charging time 2:56 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Narzo 50i Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

55 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Narzo 50i may differ by country or region