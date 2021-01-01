Oppo Realme Q Display 64 Performance 47 Battery 76 Camera 69 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Q

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Max. Brightness 510 nits

53 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

47 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Q in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1884 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6092 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 407 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1534 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 179513 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 219513 AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 210th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4035 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:18 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:52 hr Talk (3G) 26:41 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 91st place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Q Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q may differ by country or region