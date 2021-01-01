Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme Q3: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme Q3

Oppo Realme Q3
Display
79
Performance
56
Battery
83
Camera
62
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Q3
79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
473 nits
79

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
56

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Q3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
329051
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Q3
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

1 of 5 points (1 votes)

