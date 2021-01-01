Oppo Realme Q3 Display 79 Performance 56 Battery 83 Camera 62 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Q3

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% Max. Brightness 473 nits

79 Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

56 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Q3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 617 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1895 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 329051

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Q3 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q3 may differ by country or region