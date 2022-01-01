Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme Q3s: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme Q3s

Oppo Realme Q3s
Display
83
Performance
68
Battery
85
Camera
64
NanoReview score
74
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Q3s
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
598 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
68

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Q3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
484421
CPU 159750
GPU 109038
Memory 84188
UX 133106
Total score 484421
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Q3s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q3s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

Write a comment

