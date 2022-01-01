Oppo Realme Q3s Display 83 Performance 68 Battery 85 Camera 64 NanoReview score 74 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 598 nits

52 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

68 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Q3s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 769 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2793 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 484421 CPU 159750 GPU 109038 Memory 84188 UX 133106 Total score 484421 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating - 171st place Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Q3s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

