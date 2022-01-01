Oppo Realme Q3s
Display
83
Performance
68
Battery
85
Camera
64
NanoReview score
74
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
83
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
598 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
68
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
484421
|CPU
|159750
|GPU
|109038
|Memory
|84188
|UX
|133106
|Total score
|484421
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating - 171st place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
64
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
57
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q3s may differ by country or region