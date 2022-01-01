Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme Q5: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme Q5

Oppo Realme Q5
Display
81
Performance
59
Battery
84
Camera
62
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Q5
81

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
458 nits
53

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Q5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2015
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
OS size 17 GB
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Q5
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q5 may differ by country or region

