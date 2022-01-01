Oppo Realme Q5 Display 81 Performance 59 Battery 84 Camera 62 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

81 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 458 nits

53 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Q5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 697 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2015

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OS size 17 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Q5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

