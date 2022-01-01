Oppo Realme Q5 Pro Display 91 Performance 78 Battery 84 Camera 63 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1294 nits

60 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

78 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme Q5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1016 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3166 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 734473 3DMark Wild Life Performance 4265 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 74th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme Q5 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz) 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

