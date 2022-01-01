Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme Q5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme Q5 Pro

Display
91
Performance
78
Battery
84
Camera
63
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme Q5 Pro
91

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1294 nits
60

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
78

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme Q5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3166
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
734473
3DMark Wild Life Performance
4265
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme Q5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz)
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme Q5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

