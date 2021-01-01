Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme V15: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme V15

Oppo Realme V15
Display
74
Performance
61
Battery
85
Camera
59
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 185 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme V15
74

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%
Max. Brightness
608 nits
53

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.6%
61

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
356106
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme V15
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA: 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 185 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme V15 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

