Oppo Realme V3 Display 61 Performance 54 Battery 92 Camera 58 NanoReview score 65 Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

51 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

54 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme V3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 508 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1603 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 296128

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme V3 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD Box * -

