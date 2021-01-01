Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme V3: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme V3

Oppo Realme V3
Display
61
Performance
54
Battery
92
Camera
58
NanoReview score
65
Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme V3
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
51

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
54

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme V3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1603
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
296128
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme V3
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme V3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

