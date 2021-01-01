Oppo Realme V3
Display
61
Performance
54
Battery
92
Camera
58
NanoReview score
65
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme V3
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
51
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
54
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1603
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
296128
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI
92
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
58
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
57
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
