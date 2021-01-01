Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme V5: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme V5

Oppo Realme V5
Display
75
Performance
56
Battery
92
Camera
64
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme V5
75

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
51

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
56

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme V5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
292305
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme V5
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme V5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme V5
2. Oppo Realme 6 vs Oppo Realme V5
3. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Oppo Realme V5
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Realme V5
5. Oppo Realme 7 vs Oppo Realme V5
6. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Oppo Realme V5
7. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Oppo Realme V5
8. Oppo Realme 7i vs Oppo Realme V5
9. Oppo Realme X7 vs Oppo Realme V5

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish