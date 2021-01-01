Oppo Realme X Display 65 Performance 44 Battery 71 Camera 63 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 211 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X

65 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.72% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 446 nits

49 Design and build Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.72%

44 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1455 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5811 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 389 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1543 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 159072 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 213589 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 217th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3765 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:27 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:58 hr Talk (3G) 28:33 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 118th place

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

73 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 211 USD SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X may differ by country or region