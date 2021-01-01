Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme X: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme X

Oppo Realme X
Display
65
Performance
44
Battery
71
Camera
63
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 211 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X
65

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.72%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
446 nits
49

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.72%
44

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1455
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5811
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
159072
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
213589
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:33 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
73

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.92 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (107 votes)

Write a comment

