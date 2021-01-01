Oppo Realme X
Display
65
Performance
44
Battery
71
Camera
63
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 211 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X
65
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.72%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
446 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.72%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1455
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5811
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
159072
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
213589
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 217th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
71
Battery
|Capacity
|3765 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:33 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 118th place
63
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
73
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 211 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.92 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X may differ by country or region