Oppo Realme X2 Display 67 Performance 54 Battery 81 Camera 75 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 432 nits

55 Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

54 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 575 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1766 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2468 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6775 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 543 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1735 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 214252 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 255952 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores - 192nd place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Realme UI OS size 11 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:08 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:23 hr Talk (3G) 30:10 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 27th place

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X2 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6784 x 4711 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

74 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

