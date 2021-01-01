Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme X2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme X2

Oppo Realme X2
Display
67
Performance
54
Battery
81
Camera
75
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X2
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
432 nits
55

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
54

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 575 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1766 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2468
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
214252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
255952
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI
OS size 11 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
30:10 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X2
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
74

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (161 votes)

