Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Display
80
Performance
81
Battery
77
Camera
75
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced October 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
699 nits
60

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
81

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3459
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2392
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395332
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
474692
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:13 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
99
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
95
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X2 Pro may differ by country or region

