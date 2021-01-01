Oppo Realme X2 Pro Display 80 Performance 81 Battery 77 Camera 75 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced October 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 412 USD

80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 699 nits

60 Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

81 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3459 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10286 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 651 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2392 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 395332 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 474692 AnTuTu Android Rating - 61st place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Realme UI 1.0

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:23 hr Talk (3G) 27:13 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 76th place

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X2 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4640 x 3488 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 99 Video quality 86 Generic camera score 95

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 91 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 412 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

