Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Display
80
Performance
81
Battery
77
Camera
75
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
80
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
699 nits
60
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
81
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3459
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2392
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395332
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
474692
AnTuTu Android Rating - 61st place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:13 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 76th place
75
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4640 x 3488
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
99
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
95
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
91 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X2 Pro may differ by country or region