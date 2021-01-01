Oppo Realme X3 Display 82 Performance 83 Battery 84 Camera 75 NanoReview score 77 Category Flagship Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X3

82 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Max. Brightness 494 nits

58 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

83 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3618 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10529 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 749 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2651 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 396044 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 438613 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 76th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X3 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

