Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
NanoReview score 77
Category Flagship
Announced May 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD

77 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display tests RGB color space 98.4% PWM Not detected Response time 21.6 ms Contrast 1756:1 Max. Brightness 435 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

84 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3617 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10536 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 747 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2572 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 397384 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 476833 AnTuTu Android Rating - 60th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 19 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:06 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:55 hr Talk (3G) 33:03 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 63rd place

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X3 SuperZoom Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 124 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 38/40/41 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

