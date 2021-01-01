Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
Display
77
Performance
84
Battery
81
Camera
74
NanoReview score
77
Category Flagship
Announced May 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
77

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4%
PWM Not detected
Response time 21.6 ms
Contrast 1756:1
Max. Brightness
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
84

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10536
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
397384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
476833
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
OS size 19 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
33:03 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X3 SuperZoom
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 38/40/41
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.6 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (68 votes)

Write a comment

