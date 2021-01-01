Oppo Realme X50
Display
78
Performance
62
Battery
84
Camera
67
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X50
78
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
Max. Brightness
592 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
62
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2940
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
284105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
271453
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 178th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
84
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
67
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|Yes
47
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X50 may differ by country or region