Oppo Realme X50 Display 78 Performance 62 Battery 84 Camera 67 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X50

78 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% Max. Brightness 592 nits

59 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

62 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2940 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6949 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 618 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1989 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 284105 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 271453 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 178th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X50 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support Yes

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 362 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X50 may differ by country or region