Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme X50: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme X50

Oppo Realme X50
Display
78
Performance
62
Battery
84
Camera
67
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X50
78

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
592 nits
59

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
62

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2940
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
284105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
271453
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X50
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (38 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus 7T or Realme X50
2. Realme XT or Realme X50
3. Realme X2 or Realme X50
4. Realme X2 Pro or Realme X50
5. Poco X2 or Realme X50
6. Galaxy S20 or Realme X50
7. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Realme X50
8. Realme 6 Pro or Realme X50
9. Realme X50 Pro or Realme X50

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish