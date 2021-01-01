Oppo Realme X50 Pro Display 80 Performance 94 Battery 77 Camera 70 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 587 USD

80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 92.8% PWM 367 Hz Response time 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

94 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3183 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 592073 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 15th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 29 GB

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:20 hr Talk (3G) 22:27 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 112th place

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X50 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100) - Global 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 587 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

