Oppo Realme X50 Pro
Display
80
Performance
94
Battery
77
Camera
70
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
80
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|92.8%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
94
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
592073
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 15th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|29 GB
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
22:27 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 112th place
70
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100) - Global
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
86
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.5 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X50 Pro may differ by country or region