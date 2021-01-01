Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme X7: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme X7

Oppo Realme X7
Display
74
Performance
59
Battery
85
Camera
61
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X7
74

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%
52

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.6%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327385
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X7
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA: 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Write a comment

