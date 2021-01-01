Oppo Realme X7 Display 74 Performance 59 Battery 85 Camera 61 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 262 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X7

74 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

52 Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 577 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1672 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 327385 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating - 125th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Realme UI 1.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X7 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.7" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA: 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support Yes

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 262 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X7 may differ by country or region