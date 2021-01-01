Oppo Realme X7 Max Display 91 Performance 97 Battery 81 Camera 66 NanoReview score 83 Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 341 USD

91 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Dragontrail Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 982 nits

65 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

97 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme X7 Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 921 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3365

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min)

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme X7 Max Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 19 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 341 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

