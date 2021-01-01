Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme X7 Max: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme X7 Max

Display
91
Performance
97
Battery
81
Camera
66
NanoReview score
83
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 341 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme X7 Max
91

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
982 nits
65

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
97

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme X7 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3365
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min)
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme X7 Max
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 19
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 341 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme X7 Max may differ by country or region

