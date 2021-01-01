Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme XT: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme XT

Oppo Realme XT
Display
69
Performance
47
Battery
76
Camera
74
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme XT
69

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9%
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
47

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1893
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6099
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
186533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
213548
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 10 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
30:53 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme XT
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme XT may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (191 votes)

