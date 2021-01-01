Oppo Realme XT Display 69 Performance 47 Battery 76 Camera 74 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 237 USD

69 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display tests RGB color space 98.9% PWM 242 Hz Response time 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 444 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

47 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1893 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6099 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 404 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1490 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 186533 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 213548 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 218th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 10 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:03 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:33 hr Talk (3G) 30:53 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 79th place

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme XT Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 88 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 237 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

