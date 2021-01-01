Oppo Reno Display 65 Performance 43 Battery 74 Camera 56 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno

65 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.69% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 428 nits

60 Design and build Height 156.6 mm (6.17 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.69%

43 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1687 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5745 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1511 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 172889 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 284th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3765 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo Reno Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 500 USD SAR (head) 1.11 W/kg SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo Reno may differ by country or region