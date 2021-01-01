Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno
Display
65
Performance
43
Battery
74
Camera
56
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno
65

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.69%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
60

Design and build

Height 156.6 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.69%
43

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1687
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5745
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172889
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo Reno
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 1.11 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo Reno may differ by country or region

