Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)

3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 4700 mAh

4700 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.6%

Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 4700 mAh Max charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 100 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region