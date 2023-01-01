Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
- Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 4700 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)
Review
Display
93
Camera
83
Performance
69
Gaming
91*
Battery
91*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
81*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|450 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3656
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region