Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4700 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)

Review

Display
93
Camera
83
Performance
69
Gaming
91*
Battery
91*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
81*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.6%

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3656
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh
Max charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

