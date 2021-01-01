Oppo Reno 10x zoom Display 64 Performance 80 Battery 83 Camera 77 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced April 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 812 USD

64 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 440 nits

59 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%

80 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3519 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11132 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 708 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2468 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 384133 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 430644 AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 81st place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 15.9 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4065 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:19 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:58 hr Talk (3G) 36:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 21st place

77 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 10x zoom Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 130 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 125 Video quality 100 Generic camera score 116

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 2000 3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 2000 5G support No

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 812 USD SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

