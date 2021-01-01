Oppo Reno 10x zoom
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
64
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
440 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
80
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3519
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11132
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
384133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430644
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|15.9 GB
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4065 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
36:24 hr
77
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 2000
|3G network
|UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 2000
|5G support
|No
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10x zoom may differ by country or region