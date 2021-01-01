Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 10x zoom: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Oppo Reno 10x zoom
Display
64
Performance
80
Battery
83
Camera
77
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced April 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
64

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
440 nits
59

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
80

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3519
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11132
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
384133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430644
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 15.9 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4065 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
36:24 hr
77

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 10x zoom
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 2000
3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 2000
5G support No
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10x zoom may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (22 votes)

Competitors

1. P30 Pro and Reno 10x zoom
2. iPhone 11 and Reno 10x zoom
3. Reno 2 and Reno 10x zoom
4. Reno 3 and Reno 10x zoom
5. Reno 3 Pro and Reno 10x zoom
6. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Reno 10x zoom
7. P40 Pro and Reno 10x zoom

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish